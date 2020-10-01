Tiffany is not well prepared for the single life

HealthCorona VirusLatest news

By Brian Adam
LVMH’s once fiery persecution of Tiffany has turned to acrimony. It’s bad luck, because the jeweler doesn’t seem ready for the single life. If the $ 16 billion deal goes down, Tiffany could be worth nearly a third less than its closing value on Monday.

LVMH argues in a lawsuit that Tiffany has not managed the crisis well, and claims the right to free itself from the deal. The second, of course, disagrees, and has filed its own lawsuit for you to comply.

While this is all very entertaining, the key question is how much is Tiffany worth if LVMH gets away. Richemont is a natural comparison. The Swiss owner of Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels also sells jewelry to the super-rich. But its watch division is in trouble, and therefore Richemont trades at a discount to its Hermès and Kering peers, at about 12 times the ebitda. At that same multiple, Tiffany would be worth $ 12 billion.

But Tiffany is not a Richemont. For starters, it is half the size and less diversified. And in addition, more than 40% of its sales come from America, compared to a fifth of Richemont’s. By contrast, it is more exposed to Asia, which is growing faster and appears to be coming out of Covid faster than the US.

In its dependence on the US, Tiffany resembles another indigenous flagship brand, Ralph Lauren, trading at around 7 times the ebitda. Okay, Tiffany is high-end, and less frivolous fashions. But placed somewhere south of Richemont and quite north of Ralph Lauren, it should be worth perhaps 10 times the ebitda, about 10 billion – its current value is 14 billion.

Why did Arnault offer so much? Perhaps because with an LVMH-style makeover, the Tiffany brand could still shine. A recent UBS poll found the hoyera to be the second favorite among China’s luxury buyers, after Cartier. But redesigning its global impact would require considerable work. With so much ill will, that proposal must be rapidly losing its appeal.

