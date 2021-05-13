TikTok adds a ‘green screen’ feature for the background of duets

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

TikTok just introduced a new feature that combines two existing ones: duets and green screen. They have called it -obviously- “Duets on Green Screen” and it allows the user to use another one already published on TikTok as a background for recording their video.

Green or “chroma” screens allow you to easily insert backgrounds, images, or other videos into recordings

Thanks to the technology for superimposing images through a chroma, the user using the Duets Green Screen function can be placed on that original video, so that their moving image is integrated into the original video.

The chroma is a background, usually green or also blue, that makes it easy to cut out the image of the person or object in front of you, to superimpose over image or video used as a background. Using a chroma on TikTok is very simple, both a static background – as before – and a moving one.

When used, the silhouette of the user is cut out in an automated way so that the final appearance can come to resemble how it would have been if using the Duets Green Screen function had been present before the camera in the recording of the original video.

One of the ways these “Green Screen Duets” can be used is as reaction to other users’ TikTok videos, which will now appear integrated into the new, a popular form of publication on this social network. This is an additional option to the existing ones, which consist of playing these “responses” consecutively or as a small window superimposed on the main video.

Also, as is already the case with current duets, the creator of the original video is tagged in the capture of the new video to be recorded, in order to always identify its authorship.

