TikTok adds two new features to the web version

TikTok, the app for short videos edited with music, has a web version, although not all the functions that exist in the app are available in it. You can see profiles of other users and view their content, for example, but you can not upload new content.

TikTok has also released the notifications on its desktop version

However, TikTok has added two new features to its desktop version that make it more complete. On the one hand, users will now be able to leave comments directly on videos uploaded by other people. To do this, they will have to be logged in on the web version with their username and password, since anonymous comments are not allowed on TikTok.

On the other hand, by connecting with your account, you can also receive notifications on the web, something that was not possible until now. This way, they will know when they receive a new “like” or when someone has started to follow them. This was announced by TikTok on its official account for creators on Twitter:

Announcing the launch of 🆕 notifications and comments on the web! 🆕 We love that you love engaging with your followers and now, we’ve made it easier than ever. You can now access all of your notifications on your desktop and reply to comments anywhere, anytime. pic.twitter.com/YO37mPRgHe – TikTok Creators (@tiktokcreators) December 18, 2020

From the web version of TikTok you can also see the trending topics in the social network, and the content that has been seen the most. TikTok is thus improving its web version in the way that Instagram did in its day, which was also adding new functionalities to the web version -including comments and notifications- progressively. However, it does not incorporate all the functions of the app, as it happens with TikTok.

Improving the web version of TikTok will allow that users spend more time on the platform, by being able to have the web version open and consult it while carrying out other activities on the computer.

TikTok has also made a summary of its year 2020 and has released the most creative marketing campaigns in Spain, as well as the most viral videos of 2020 and the most used songs, among other content.

