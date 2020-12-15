Tech NewsMobileTech GiantsSamsung

TikTok app hits Samsung TVs in Europe

By Abraham
TikTok has launched an app for Samsung smart TVs in Europe, allowing users to watch selected “For You” videos and other TikTok videos. The TikTok app for TVs is available from the Samsung app store and is compatible with 2018 and later models. The app will hit UK users first. The application displays videos from the user’s feed in a strip at the top, with videos from different categories. According to Samsung, users can “like”, view and comment on trending videos, and block or flag content they are not interested in. TikTok videos will continue to be displayed vertically on televisions, the company has confirmed.

Samsung’s app is different from the app the company released for Amazon Fire TV in August. The Fire TV app includes interviews with creators and a “This is TikTok” category to highlight creators on the platform. The Fire TV app is essentially a curated content app, TikTok says, while the Samsung app is closer to what users see on the mobile app. Neither requires a TikTok account to view content, but users who connect to your account will receive more personalized content.

