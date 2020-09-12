TikTok, Beijing against ByteDance: “Better to close everything than sell the app to the US”

After several weeks of dialogue with all the companies interested in the TikTok app, ByteDance finally seemed to be close to having found a buyer for the US and Australian markets, but had to stop the negotiations due to the Chinese government which, in the last hours , it is said completely opposed to selling operations.

According to Beijing, which has also recently imposed new restrictions on the export of technologies related to artificial intelligence, including the key algorithm to make TikTok work well, selling the US division of social media would be a bad move and it would even be better to close it rather than hand it over to American companies.

The deadline for the ban of TikTok in the US has been postponed to November 12, 2020, but the negotiations would now seem completely stalled due to the Chinese government: the Dragon officials believe that the forced sale of the social network it would make both ByteDance and China appear weak in the face of constant pressure from Washington. In spite of these declarations exclusively received by Reuters, ByteDance would have publicly confirmed that the Chinese government would never have suggested this choice; in return, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian allegedly stated that the United States is abusing the concept of national security and that it should stop putting non-US companies under constant pressure.

In the technological war between China and the US, therefore, TikTok would seem, for now, one pawn in the balance and the future impossible to define. ByteDance on the one hand could sell TikTok regardless of the opinion of the Dragon government, even if without the algorithms deemed so necessary; on the other hand, it could side with the latter, thus preventing the millions of American teenagers from using the app starting November 12.