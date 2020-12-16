TikTok changes its Rules of Use to prevent bullying and violence

- Advertisement -

If you have accessed TikTok today you will see that a notice appears as soon as you open the application that indicates that Use Policies have been changed of the social network. The company has introduced new rules and improvements to existing ones, above all, in order to protect community members, be more inclusive, avoid harassment and bullying and contribute to making the experience within the platform more healthy.

TikTok will hunt down dangerous challenges and warn before showing potentially harmful video

These have been the changes that TikTok has made to its Terms of Use.

-The new TikTok Use Policies include support and language used by mental health experts to improve their conditions of use in terms of content about suicide and self-harm that can be published on the platform. The rules have also been updated to prohibit the normalization or exaltation of dangerous behaviors to lose a lot of weight.

-It is detailed more explicitly what is considered harassment and bullying in the social network. Behaviors like stalking are now penalized. The content considered sexual harassment is also expanded.

-From now on, TikTok will more effectively control challenges that are dangerous. The Rules of Use have also been updated to detail what is considered behavior that incites violence or extremism.

-To make TikTok more accessible to everyone, support tools have been launched for people with photosensitive epilepsy, and a tool is being implemented to automatically subtitle videos in real time, such as the one that has, for example, IGTV from Instagram

-TikTok will also display a warning screen before a video that many users have deemed harmful, disruptive or sensitive is displayed. So it will be the user who decides to consume this video or not. In addition, the scope that this type of content considered harmful may have in the “For you” tab of TikTok is limited.

