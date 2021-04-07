TikTok Debuts Its First Creative Interactive Music Effects For Makers

- Advertisement -

TikTok, the popular short video app from ByteDance, has just unveiled the first creative music effects that will debut in the new “Music” tab of the creative effects panel.

All these effects are intended to be interactive to the beat of the musical themes, working in sync with any musical theme in the application’s sound library, for which interactive music processing technologies have been used, as the platform advances.



Generating new creative possibilities

With the arrival of these types of effects, TikTok is further strengthened in the creative possibilities that it makes available to its creators, generating a greater distance with respect to the new competitors that have been coming up along the way, who will have to advance a lot in little time to approach similar levels of creative possibilities that TikTok can offer today by far.

The first of these creative effects is Music VisualizerNow available to all users globally, it tracks the beat in real time “to animate an out-of-this-world retro greenscreen landscape,” moving directly to the beat of the chosen song.

TikTok says that electronic music duo AREA21 has already used this effect for their first video on TikTok “La La La”, although there are currently around 28,000 videos created with this creative music effect.

More creative music effects will be arriving over the next few weeks, such as Music Machine, which will offer real-time audio synthesis functions, launching a set of interactive on-screen music tools during recording for the creation of musical mixes based on drum beats and other sounds.

Delayed Beats it will synchronize a series of still images generating transitions from one to another to the rhythm of the music, displaying them as frozen frames. Text Beats will allow you to add animated text overlays that will be synchronized with the rhythms of any song chosen from the application’s library.

Solid Beats will add visual effects synchronized with real-time tracking. And finally, Mirror Beats It is like “entering a high-tech house of mirrors”, generating screen transitions that will be synchronized with the selected musical theme from the application’s sound library.

It is only a matter of waiting for the first videos created with this new type of effects to arrive over time, for which the challenges and other elements that motivate their use by the most creative of the platform will also help.