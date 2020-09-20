TikTok, Donald Trump ‘approves’ the agreement with Oracle and Walmart: ban postponed

Despite the “friction” of a few days ago, in the end the story relating to TikTok and the United States of America seems to have reached its final chapter. In fact, Donald Trump, President of the USA, gave his “green light” to the agreement involving Oracle and Walmart.

In particular, according to what was reported by MSPowerUser and Gizmodo, the ban was postponed to 27 September 2020: the decision is directly from Donald Trump. This choice comes following the statements that the President of the United States of America has made to reporters outside the White House. Specifically, Tycoon said it gave its “blessing” to the deal with Oracle and Walmart, also declaring, overnight, that the latter’s conclusion is near.

According to Trump, Oracle and Walmart will control TikTok’s US operations and the deal should lead to creation of TikTok Global, a company based in the USA that will be controlled by the two aforementioned companies. Apparently, 25,000 jobs will be created. Put simply, Oracle will become, as a technology provider, responsible for data and data protection, while Walmart will be a business partner. It also appears that Oracle will have the ability to “parse” the TikTok source code in case of issues that could undermine US security. According to several sources, a spokesperson for TikTok has already confirmed the agreement.

In any case, at the moment it is not clear if the deal has already been concluded, as some sources report that the US is waiting for a “response” from China. We will surely know more in the next few hours.