ReviewsApps ReviewsTech News

TikTok, Donald Trump ‘approves’ the agreement with Oracle and Walmart: ban postponed

By Brian Adam
0
7
TikTok, Donald Trump 'approves' the agreement with Oracle and Walmart: ban postponed
Tiktok, Donald Trump 'approves' The Agreement With Oracle And Walmart:

Must Read

Apps

Tablet or eBook? Tips for choosing the best option this summer

Brian Adam - 0
The routine that we maintain throughout the year is one of the main obstacles to keeping up to date with all the books that...
Read more
Health

Scientists discover the enzyme that causes underarm odor

Brian Adam - 0
A team of researchers from the University of York and scientists from the famous Unilever company conducted a study that led to the discovery...
Read more
Android

Instagram launches Shop in Italy for purchases: all the details

Brian Adam - 0
Instagram has officially unveiled the arrival of a "showcase" that will allow users of theofficial app for mobile devices to purchase the products offered...
Read more
Apps

Chrome Announces Biometric Authentication for Payments and New Password Autofill

Brian Adam - 0
To save us time and have to write, Chrome it has a moment autocomplete forms. The browser allows us to automatically fill in our...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

TikTok, Donald Trump 'approves' the agreement with Oracle and Walmart: ban postponed

Despite the “friction” of a few days ago, in the end the story relating to TikTok and the United States of America seems to have reached its final chapter. In fact, Donald Trump, President of the USA, gave his “green light” to the agreement involving Oracle and Walmart.

In particular, according to what was reported by MSPowerUser and Gizmodo, the ban was postponed to 27 September 2020: the decision is directly from Donald Trump. This choice comes following the statements that the President of the United States of America has made to reporters outside the White House. Specifically, Tycoon said it gave its “blessing” to the deal with Oracle and Walmart, also declaring, overnight, that the latter’s conclusion is near.

According to Trump, Oracle and Walmart will control TikTok’s US operations and the deal should lead to creation of TikTok Global, a company based in the USA that will be controlled by the two aforementioned companies. Apparently, 25,000 jobs will be created. Put simply, Oracle will become, as a technology provider, responsible for data and data protection, while Walmart will be a business partner. It also appears that Oracle will have the ability to “parse” the TikTok source code in case of issues that could undermine US security. According to several sources, a spokesperson for TikTok has already confirmed the agreement.

In any case, at the moment it is not clear if the deal has already been concluded, as some sources report that the US is waiting for a “response” from China. We will surely know more in the next few hours.

Related Articles

Apps

Tablet or eBook? Tips for choosing the best option this summer

Brian Adam - 0
The routine that we maintain throughout the year is one of the main obstacles to keeping up to date with all the books that...
Read more
Android

Instagram launches Shop in Italy for purchases: all the details

Brian Adam - 0
Instagram has officially unveiled the arrival of a "showcase" that will allow users of theofficial app for mobile devices to purchase the products offered...
Read more
Apps

Chrome Announces Biometric Authentication for Payments and New Password Autofill

Brian Adam - 0
To save us time and have to write, Chrome it has a moment autocomplete forms. The browser allows us to automatically fill in our...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©