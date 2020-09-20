ReviewsApps ReviewsTech News

TikTok, Joe Biden: “worrying that he has access to the data of 100 million young people”

By Brian Adam
TikTok, Joe Biden: 'worrying that he has access to the data of 100 million young people'
The ban on TikTok and WeChat operational in the United States from tomorrow will certainly be the subject of discussion during the American election campaign that will lead to the November vote. A taste was given by the Democratic Party presidential candidate, Joe Biden, who expressed their concerns about the Chinese app.

Intercepted by the press in Minnesota, Barack Obama’s former vice president claimed that TikTok’s position is a “cause for concern” and has promised that his administration will thoroughly examine all risks associated with the application of ByteDance.

I think it is a genuine concern that TikTok, a Chinese app, has access to the data of over 100 million young people, particularly in the United States.“he said during a speech held in Hermantown, as part of the electoral campaign.

According to analysts, meanwhile, the TikTok ban could have a impact also on the popularity of incumbent President Donald Trump, but it should be less radical than expected. The measures announced yesterday, in fact, will only apply to new downloads and updates.

TikTok and WeChat will have a time limit to dispel doubts of the Commerce Department, as established in the executive order signed yesterday and commented on by Secretary Wilbur Ross, who labeled it as a measure to “protect national security”.

