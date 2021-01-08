MobileiphoneLatest newsTech News

TikTok launches a filter that uses the LiDAR sensor of the iPhone 12 Pro

The popular social network TikTok has added a new video effect in Augmented Reality for users with iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, whose cameras are equipped with a LiDAR sensor. TikTok has released the first in a series of “breakthrough effects” for users with the iPhone 12 Pro / pRO mAX that take advantage of the LiDAR sensor in those phones. With these filters, TikTok will blend AR-based text and objects into a real-world view. This first filter shows how confetti falls from the ceiling to celebrate the new year and stays on the person’s shoulders, arms and head, and then falls to the ground when the person lowers their arms and moves. The LiDAR scanner is part of the new iPhone 12 Pro / Pro Max, as well as the latest iPad Pro. This sensor uses infrared light to accurately determine distances around the user, builds a 3D map of space, and allows to place virtual objects of realistic shape next to physical objects. Announced on TikTok’s Twitter, the new effect is not yet available worldwide. To see if you have it available, users can tap on the TikTok plus sign to start creating a video, and then choose Effects. The new AR option will be in the New Effects tab within the TikTok application. Although TikTok has faced a ban in the US, Apple has been promoting the iPhone 12 mini through the service. It is also offering TikTok users four months of free Apple Music music.

