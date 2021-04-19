TikTok launches a guide to creating content based on trends

- Advertisement -

TikTok has made available to professional users a free tool, included in the application itself, called Business Creative Hub, which is nothing more than a complete guide with resources for the creation of content that is in line with the trends detected in this social network.

This tool is accessible to professional TikTok users, those who have a professional or company account, something that is free and can be done by everyone from their own profile. Professional users, in addition to having access to the Business Creative Hub, also had until now their own management tools such as real-time metrics, call-to-action buttons or analysis of the audience of the social network.

But there was a lack of help related to the generation of content itself and that these obey a trend detected in TikTok publications. To achieve this, Business Creative Hub offers two different tools: Business Content Guide and Video Showcase:

-Business Content Guide It facilitates the promotion of brands through tips for inspiration on what content to show, suggestions for content dissemination strategy, ideas about arguments that may be raised in the videos, as well as the recording techniques themselves.

-Video Showcase shows three streams of popular content in the country where the company operates, collected over the last 30 days. One of the content streams refers to trends, specifying the total number of “likes” each has received; the second stream of content refers to the commitment indicating the number of comments that the videos have received; Finally, under the community heading, videos from all types of accounts are shown based on the total number of “likes” received.

The operation of the Business Creative Hub allows to have examples and models to improve the content aimed at promoting the brand or the company, along with useful tips to position the brand, disseminate the content at the most recommended times, how to apply marketing actions or how to moderate the content and the traffic generated.

Success stories also appear, explained both through text and through illustrative videos with which TikTok seeks to help professional users to improve the use of this social network for their advertising campaigns.

In this video you can learn more about how the Business Creative Hub works:

