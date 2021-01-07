TikTok launches a new exclusive feature for iPhone 12 Pro

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

TikTok has announced a new function based on augmented reality (AR) exclusive for iPhone 12 with LiDAR sensor. In other words, only Pro 12 series models will be able to use this new filter.

Although this is not the first AR effect launched by the video platform, it is the first to use Apple’s new LiDAR sensor. Technology that the apple company introduced in its iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max and iPad Pro.

A feature that allows these teams to more accurately analyze the environment around them. In addition to devising a much more detailed three-dimensional map. Indeed, the LiDAR sensor guarantees a more rewarding experience when using the camera.

To ring in 2021 we released our first AR effect on the new iPhone 12 Pro, using LiDAR technology which allows us to create effects that interact with your environment – visually bridging the digital and physical worlds. We’re excited to develop more innovative effects in 2021! pic.twitter.com/6yFD2FfHta – TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) January 6, 2021

“To sound in 2021, we launched our first AR effect on the new iPhone 12 Pro, using LiDAR technology that allows us to create effects that interact with its surroundings, visually bridging the digital and physical worlds. We are excited to develop more innovative effects in 2021! ”, States TikTok in the tweet.

Although the video is simple, what really makes the difference is the effect. In the reproduction, it is observed how the confetti falls from the ceiling and stays on the head, shoulders and arms of the person. Even when lowering the arms they fall. Just like it would happen in real life. This feature is precisely what makes the filter quite realistic.

How do I know if the new TikTok effect is available on my iPhone 12?

Basically, what you have to do is click on the “more” of TikTok. This option allows you to start a video to later select “Effects”, where you will find the AR function in the “New Effects” section. These three simple steps will take you to the new filter of the social network.

Everything seems to indicate that TikTok and Apple are helping each other. Well, the apple company has used the video platform to promote its iPhone 12, even offering TikTokers four months of free music on Apple Music.

Indeed, the most influential users of the platform could find in this new function and in the iPhone 12 Pro one more tool to reach more public.

Do you have one of these smartphones? Tell us about your experience with the new TikTok feature.

.