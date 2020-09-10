Tiktok May Have Found A Buyer: Announcement Coming Soon?

After several weeks of dialogue with several companies, according to CNBC TikTok would finally pick a buyer for the markets of USA, Australia and New Zealand. The official announcement should arrive “by Tuesday”, but who will be the new company that owns the Chinese social network?

Among the candidates there is first and foremost Microsoft, the first company to have expressed interest in TikTok and to have made an offer to the owner ByteDance. Following the various warnings of Donald Trump, the negotiations seemed to have stopped or to have suffered a considerable slowdown, but according to what was also reported by iMore the colossus of Redmond would always seem to have an advantage.

Other companies involved are Oracle, known to own the Java programming language; Twitter, but according to some analysts it would not have the money to unite the two sides; Alphabet Inc., the giant owner of Google and other companies, recently entered Bloomberg’s acquisition negotiations; is even the bitter rival Triller, another American social network which would have relied on the London-based investment firm Centricus to present an offer of 20 billion dollars.

In short, there are many eligible buyers but still no white smoke is seen, perhaps also because of the Chinese government: last week, in fact, the artificial intelligence used by TikTok was included in the export list of the country, now forcing ByteDance to apply for a license from the Dragon government to sell the social network to any American company.