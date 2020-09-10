MobileAndroidTech NewsReviewsSocial NetworksTikTOk

TikTok may have found a buyer: announcement coming soon?

By Brian Adam
0
2
TikTok may have found a buyer: announcement coming soon?
Tiktok May Have Found A Buyer: Announcement Coming Soon?

Must Read

Android

TikTok may have found a buyer: announcement coming soon?

Brian Adam - 0
After several weeks of dialogue with several companies, according to CNBC TikTok would finally pick a buyer for the markets of USA, Australia and...
Read more
Android

The Xiaomi has a presentation date: it arrives next week

Brian Adam - 0
Yesterday Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 732G, a processor that would be released in an unspecified Poco mobile. This mobile is none other than the...
Read more
Android

Official Huawei MateBook D 14 and MateBook D 15 in Italy: price and details

Brian Adam - 0
Following the rumors related to the smartphone world, let's go back to talking about Huawei because of thearrival in Italy of the MateBook D...
Read more
Apps

This is how you can customize the Google Assistant recipe and restaurant recommendations

Brian Adam - 0
One of the novelties of Google Assistant are the new reminders and recommendations. From now on when consulting our summary the day we can...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

TikTok may have found a buyer: announcement coming soon?

After several weeks of dialogue with several companies, according to CNBC TikTok would finally pick a buyer for the markets of USA, Australia and New Zealand. The official announcement should arrive “by Tuesday”, but who will be the new company that owns the Chinese social network?

Among the candidates there is first and foremost Microsoft, the first company to have expressed interest in TikTok and to have made an offer to the owner ByteDance. Following the various warnings of Donald Trump, the negotiations seemed to have stopped or to have suffered a considerable slowdown, but according to what was also reported by iMore the colossus of Redmond would always seem to have an advantage.

Other companies involved are Oracle, known to own the Java programming language; Twitter, but according to some analysts it would not have the money to unite the two sides; Alphabet Inc., the giant owner of Google and other companies, recently entered Bloomberg’s acquisition negotiations; is even the bitter rival Triller, another American social network which would have relied on the London-based investment firm Centricus to present an offer of 20 billion dollars.

In short, there are many eligible buyers but still no white smoke is seen, perhaps also because of the Chinese government: last week, in fact, the artificial intelligence used by TikTok was included in the export list of the country, now forcing ByteDance to apply for a license from the Dragon government to sell the social network to any American company.

Related Articles

Android

The Xiaomi has a presentation date: it arrives next week

Brian Adam - 0
Yesterday Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 732G, a processor that would be released in an unspecified Poco mobile. This mobile is none other than the...
Read more
Android

Official Huawei MateBook D 14 and MateBook D 15 in Italy: price and details

Brian Adam - 0
Following the rumors related to the smartphone world, let's go back to talking about Huawei because of thearrival in Italy of the MateBook D...
Read more
Apps

This is how you can customize the Google Assistant recipe and restaurant recommendations

Brian Adam - 0
One of the novelties of Google Assistant are the new reminders and recommendations. From now on when consulting our summary the day we can...
Read more
Reviews

The Lucy mission will be ready for 2021, to discover Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids

Brian Adam - 0
There Lucy mission of NASA has the task of heading towards the unexplored and much desired area of ​​the "Trojan clouds" of Jupiter: two...
Read more
Android

Netflix launches free movies and TV series in Italy: complete list and how to see them

Brian Adam - 0
Completely surprisingly, Netflix has made available in Italy movies and TV series visible for free, without subscription. There are some very interesting contents, from...
Read more
Tech News

The largest digital sensor in the world produces a first photograph of 3.2 gigapixels

Brian Adam - 0
The sensor which will complete the astronomical camera of the "Vera C. Rubin" observatory, in Chile, has completed its tests and produced a very...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©