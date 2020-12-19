Tiktok Offers 4 Free Months Of Apple Music

- Advertisement -

Manzana has moved again after we recently saw how Shazam offered several months of free subscription to Apple Music and now it is the turn of TikTok. The social network that has been gaining so much fame over time is the new showcase of the Cupertino people to offer their music service for several months completely free of charge.

The truth is that if we want to reach a lot of users around the world with a promotion, what better way to reach an agreement with the social network of the moment. And that’s exactly what Apple has done with TikTok. The campaign has a clear objective and it is none other than to achieve new users of the music service, in addition to promoting Apple Music playlists with the most viral songs from the famous social network.

Four months of Apple Music free for TikTok users

Of course, TikTok users are potential clients of this type of service, so Apple’s strategy is very well thought out. In order to redeem the 4 month free trial on Apple Music, we must have a valid Apple ID and have a registered payment method where we can charge the subscription after the trial period ends.

TikTok is announcing the Apple Music offering via own notifications of the application, so that users of the social network can directly receive the offer through them. From there they can also redeem the promotion and start enjoying Apple’s music service for four months completely free of charge. However, it seems that there is no way to search for the promotion or force it to appear in order to take advantage of it. It is also not known whether the launch of the offer is made to users entirely random or if on the contrary, they have taken into account certain details, habits or tastes of the users.

The promotion seems to be being launched in a lot of countries and it will last practically all of the Christmas period, specifically until next January 3, 2021. For all those who take advantage of this promotion, it is important to know that after the 4-month free trial Apple will charge the corresponding service fee. Therefore, in the event that we do not want to continue with the subscription at the end of the trial period, we will have to unsubscribe before it is late.