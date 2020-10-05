TikTok is once again the most popular application on the planet. According to the latest Sensor Tower report, it is once again at the top of the list of the world’s most downloaded apps in the third quarter of 2020.

The growth of TikTok has been meteoric. The social network for short videos in vertical format was born in China in 2016, made the leap to the international market at the end of 2017, and from 2018 until now it has experienced a meteoric increase in its user base.

The popularity of the platform has been unstoppable and it has not been resented by the problems with the United States , which have finally had a happy ending thanks to the TikTok agreement with Oracle and Walmart . However, the exceptional situation we experienced during confinement led to another tool becoming the most downloaded app in the world, and in the second quarter of 2020 Zoom snatched the first position in this ranking.

Now, after entering the new normal, TikTok once again regains its throne in the list of most downloaded apps in the world . This is revealed by the latest report from Sensor Tower, which indicates that, in the last quarter of 2020, TikTok has seen its installations grow by 8% year-on-year.

Globally, the second position is for Facebook , although its number of installations has decreased a bit, specifically by 2% year-on-year. The third place is for Zoom , whose discharges continue to be very high throughout the planet, although it cannot match the results of the second quarter of 2020. And it is that, during the confinement, the Zoom facilities were more than 21 times higher than the registered in the same period of the previous year.

The top five of the most downloaded apps in the world are completed by WhatsApp in fourth place and Instagram in fifth place .

As you can see in the graph that we have left you on these lines, the ranking differs depending on the mobile operating system . On Android, the five most downloaded applications from the Google Play Store are TikTok, Facebook, Zoom Snack Video and Google Meet, a list that makes it clear that short video and video call applications are a trend.

On iOS, the five most downloaded apps from the App Store are TikTok, Zoom, YouTube, Instagram and WhatsApp, so that the applications of the Facebook ecosystem do better.