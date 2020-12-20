TikTok partners with Apple Music and offers four months of …

- Advertisement -

Shazam recently announced that it will give users up to five months of free access to Apple Music. Now the popular application that allows users to create short music videos, TikTok partners with Apple and will also offer a four-month free trial.

Apple Music offers users access to more than 70 million songs, in addition to listening to them and being able to follow the lyrics at the same time to learn your favorite music. You can also create a profile and follow your friends to know what music they listen to and the playlists they have shared.

Apple’s music streaming application can be downloaded for free from the App Store. However, by accessing the subscription you can enjoy your music without advertising, download your favorite songs and even stream music directly to your Apple Watch when you are away from your phone.