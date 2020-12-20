Tech GiantsAppleTech News

TikTok partners with Apple Music and offers four months of …

By Brian Adam
0
0
Iosmac.es Tiktok Apple Music 00.jpg
Iosmac.es Tiktok Apple Music 00.jpg

Must Read

Apple

TikTok partners with Apple Music and offers four months of …

Brian Adam - 0
Shazam recently announced that it will give users up to five months of free access to Apple Music. Now the popular application that...
Read more
Tech News

Find My Font, an app to identify fonts from Android

Brian Adam - 0
Fonts represent a very important factor in any project that involves the use of letters for any purpose. So, we must...
Read more
Tech News

Addmin, an app to organize all your documents easily

Brian Adam - 0
We live in an age where we are looking for ways to consume as little paper as possible. Both in terms...
Read more
Tech News

Learn about all the research tasks of the event “Mr. Mime Galar ”from Pokémon GO

Brian Adam - 0
Do you keep playing Pokemon go to reach Level 50? Look at the surprises of the weekend. Well, the video game...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Shazam recently announced that it will give users up to five months of free access to Apple Music. Now the popular application that allows users to create short music videos, TikTok partners with Apple and will also offer a four-month free trial.

TikTok will offer four free months of Apple Music

Apple Music offers users access to more than 70 million songs, in addition to listening to them and being able to follow the lyrics at the same time to learn your favorite music. You can also create a profile and follow your friends to know what music they listen to and the playlists they have shared.

Apple’s music streaming application can be downloaded for free from the App Store. However, by accessing the subscription you can enjoy your music without advertising, download your favorite songs and even stream music directly to your Apple Watch when you are away from your phone.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Find My Font, an app to identify fonts from Android

Brian Adam - 0
Fonts represent a very important factor in any project that involves the use of letters for any purpose. So, we must...
Read more
Tech News

Addmin, an app to organize all your documents easily

Brian Adam - 0
We live in an age where we are looking for ways to consume as little paper as possible. Both in terms...
Read more
Tech News

Learn about all the research tasks of the event “Mr. Mime Galar ”from Pokémon GO

Brian Adam - 0
Do you keep playing Pokemon go to reach Level 50? Look at the surprises of the weekend. Well, the video game...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©