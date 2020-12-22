TikTok prepares its arrival on Samsung Smart TVs, do you know what it will be like?

- Advertisement -

From the old days of Musica.ly, TikTok has been characterized as a particularly cool and fun social network where users seek, above all, original and entertaining content. And proof of this is the number of imitators that have come out in recent years by such illustrious names as Facebook, YouTube and even Netflix, which will have a small section of short videos.

So the overwhelming success has led TikTok to be especially innovative, taking its content to media that, a priori, do not seem to be the most suitable for expansion. Or do you think that making the leap to a smart TV thanks to an official app is not, at least, an interesting move? We have become so used to looking at the mobile screen to make those short videos that we cannot imagine how it could be seen on a 60-inch screen.

Samsung TVs will have TikTok

So things, both The South Korean company and the Chinese have reached an agreement to bring this official TikTok application to some Smart TV models from Samsung, so that users of the social network will be able to see all the news from their timeline on the big screen, far from the space limitations of our mobile phones. Of course, the first country in which this alliance is already available is the United Kingdom and, later, it will reach the rest of the territories of Europe and other corners of the world.

TikTok application for Samsung Smart TV. Samsung

The idea is not so much that the application is a clone of the one we carry on the mobile phone as that it fully squeezes the possibilities of a much larger screen and in a radically different format, horizontal instead of vertical. That is why the whole interface changes and has been optimized for exclusive use at home. That includes having the “For you” or “Following” feed at hand, as well as the content that is currently sweeping the social network.

Also, the application will show in a much clearer way up to twelve different categories, to go to them faster, like learning, comedy, sports, travel, animals, art, food, etc., as well as quick functions to like publications we see and, of course, an access system to comment on those videos that we find especially funny or attractive .

The most interesting of all is that This app will not need us to register with an account (we can also do it), in case we only want to gossip without leaving a trace of our activity on a television that, whether we like it or not, many people pass by throughout the week. For now The Samsung Smart TVs that will be compatible with this version of TikTok are the models launched between 2018 and 2020 as well as the Smart Monitor, The Premiere, The Frame and The Serif ranges.