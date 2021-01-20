TikTok privacy: learn how to protect your account in this simple way

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

It seems like years ago for Musica.ly, the old TikTok. This app has been characterized as a particularly cool and fun social network where users seek, above all, original and entertaining content. And proof of this is the number of imitators that have come out in recent years by such illustrious names as Facebook, YouTube and even Netflix, which will have a small section of short videos.

The great popularity of this app makes it become a vulnerable target for hackers, that is why if you are a user of the social network, follow some of the simple steps that we are going to recommend for you to protect your account.

Increase the privacy of your TikTok account

One of the main recommendations and options that the application allows us is to link a phone number or email address with our TikTok account, so that in this way, we can always have an alternative method to log in in the case of forgetfulness password or attempted account theft. Also, as a recommendation, you should always create a strong password, try to change it frequently and enable two-step verification.

Privacy protection Tik Tok SmartLife

Steps to protect your TikTok account

For link a phone number or email with our social network account we must:

Open the app on our mobile phone.

Next, we touch on the icon “Me” displayed at the bottom right of the screen.

We click on the menu button of the three points that are shown in the upper right part.

Among all the options that are shown, we choose Manage account.

We add a phone number and email so they are linked to our TikTok account.

Create a password as secure as possible It is undoubtedly another of the recommendations to protect our account. In addition, if we want to prevent them from trying to steal our TikTok account, we must enable the two-step verification. For it:

We open the app, we touch on the icon “I”,

Next we display the main menu from the icon of the three dots that is shown in the upper right part.

We enter Security.

We press two-step verification. We played on it.

The next thing will be to indicate if we want to receive the verification code by SMS or by email.

We choose the option we want.

Click on Enable. The two-step verification will automatically be activated and it will be necessary to enter the code that we receive to enter our account.

>