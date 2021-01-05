Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksTikTOk

TikTok seeks 8 employees for the Madrid office

By Brian Adam
TikTok continues its expansion process in Spain, where it already has a small commercial office that it hopes to grow in the coming months. Already last September the company launched a search for a Communications Director, a position that to date we have no record of having been filled, although it has ceased to be advertised on LinkedIn or on the employment page of the social network itself.

TikTok seeks to strengthen the commercial team of the delegation located in Madrid

However, the social network of Chinese origin does have other open selection processes for the Madrid office. There are currently eight positions that are vacant in TikTok Spain, most of them related to the commercial and sales department of the company.

Among them, the search for a «Monetization Strategy Manager«, That is, as the job description on the company’s job portal indicates, a person who is in charge of helping Spanish users to obtain income on the platform. He will be in charge of establishing agreements and achieving workflows that allow popular users to earn income through the TikTok Creators Fund, to which anyone can sign up if they meet a series of requirements.

Along with this position, others more directly related to the sales team and obtaining income for the platform are also announced. Thus, TikTok is looking for a “Revenue Planning Manager” for the Spanish office, and also a “Partnership Manager”, an “Agency Partnership Manager” and a “Brand Partnership Manager”.

The organization of the commercial structure of the TikTok office in Spain is part of an ambitious talent acquisition process that the social network started globally last year. In May 2020, the company had 820 active job offers around the world and currently there are more than five hundred open selection processes around the world, as can be seen on its Jobs page.

