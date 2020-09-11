MobileAndroidTech NewsReviewsSocial NetworksTikTOk

TikTok, social rival Triller is also interested in the acquisition

By Brian Adam
TikTok, social rival Triller is also interested in the acquisition
Tiktok, Social Rival Triller Is Also Interested In The Acquisition

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

After the recent expression of interest in the acquisition of TikTok by the owner of Google Alphabet Inc., now the negotiations would also like to include the rival company Triller together with the London-based investment firm Centricus, who submitted an offer of $ 20 billion.

According to what reported by Bloomberg is Reuters, the interest from Triller would be there but an official offer is still missing: a spokesperson for TikTok would in fact have declared that the American division of the Chinese social network has not yet received an offer and she would not even have been contacted by her rival. Indeed, they commented on the Bloomberg report asking “What is Triller?”.

But a The Verge Triller’s executive chairman Bobby Sarnevesht would confirm the offer, making it even more chaotic: “We have submitted an offer directly to ByteDance through Centricus and have confirmation that it has been received. TikTok is not involved in this, we dealt directly with the president of the Chinese company. Either some staff members are unaware of what is happening on the upper floors, or they may have their own plans and are not happy with our offer “.

In particular, the offer presented by Triller / Centricus to ByteDance includes $ 10 billion in cash and upfront, and an additional $ 10 million in shared profit for ownership of assets in Australia, New Zealand, India and the United States, leaving Triller a minority stake in TikTok.

Still in the running for the acquisition of the Chinese social network are Microsoft, always considered the party already in advanced stages in the negotiations; Oracle and Twitter.

