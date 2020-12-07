TikTok tests 3 minute long videos

TikTok users can upload videos up to one minute long. It is one of the hallmarks of the mobile application of Chinese origin since its inception: the creation of short videos. Initially, they were limited to 15 seconds, four of them can be chained together to create a creation of up to 60 seconds in length.

So far TikTok only allows videos with a maximum duration of one minute

However, this one minute limitation may have your days numbered. TikTok has started testing to allow users create videos up to three minutes long. At the moment, it is a function that is only available to some creators, who have received a message from the social network advising them that they are part of the experiment.

It is not known how long the new functionality will be tested, or how many TikTok users have access to creating videos of more than three minutes, but some users have already begun to publish this content with a longer duration.

The company has confirmed the completion of the test, but there is no further information. It is curious that TikTok experiments with abandon one of the hallmarks of the platform, since being very creative in the shortest possible time is one of the main attractions of the app. It is usually one of the main tips when creating videos on TikTok and it also benefits those who consume them, who receive little fun pills and that is why TikTok is so addictive.

Allowing TikTok to support the uploading of videos up to three minutes long means assimilating the application somewhat to YouTube – although on this platform the videos may be longer – and to other video platforms longer.

It doesn’t seem like a very logical move unless you take into account the possibility of showing more advertising in creations, introducing new formats such as mid-video ads, which YouTube already has. Anyway, we will have to wait for the test results and see if finally TikTok officially launches the possibility of creating longer videos.

