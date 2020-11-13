Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksTikTOk

TikTok tests a link on the profile to make charitable donations

By Brian Adam
TikTok is conducting tests to include a feature that will allow users to include a link in your profile from which you can make donations to charities and non-governmental organizations.

The link to make charitable donations on TikTok is in the testing phase and it is not known if it will be officially launched

This is a feature that is not available to all users and that even TikTok has not confirmed that it is testing it or officially launching it. However, users who are part of the TikTok testing program They have already discovered it and have even shared screenshots on social networks.

Apparently, to access this donation link you have to click on “Edit profile”, where users of the test program have found a new option called “Nonprofits”. Pressing it displays a list of charities that can be selected.

In the testing phase, among the listed non-profit institutions are the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association, the Red Cross, the ASPCA, the Black Girls Code, the CDC Foundation, among others. It should be noted that all the organizations that appear have been verified by TikTok to ensure that they are real and their purposes, 100% beneficial.

Once the selection has been made, the name of the organization will be located below the user’s biography, with a red link. In this way, it will be visible to other visitors and if anyone is interested in collaborating with that association, they can press it and they will be automatically taken to a screen where they can make a donation.

For the development of this functionality, TikTok has collaborated with Tiltify, a platform in charge of raising funds for charities, which is also responsible for processing the collections. This company was also responsible for the stickers for donations about COVID-19 that TikTok has already launched, an option that already exists also on Instagram and Facebook.

Donation stickers on TikTok can be used on videos or live broadcasts. When a user interested in donating presses the sticker they are nailed to a new screen where they must process the donation. On Instagram, for example, you can also make donations during Live events.

