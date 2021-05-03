tiktok thinks it is time for more transparency and accountability

TikTok has announced that the social micro video blogging platform thinks the time is right to offer more transparency and accountability in Europe as well. In a blog post , Cormac Keenan, TikTok’s Head of Trust and Safety, says that the platform will open a so-called Transparency and Accountability Center, especially for the European market, in 2022. In addition, TikTok, like Apple and Google, has chosen Ireland as the location for the center.

Transparency and accountability

With more than 100 million Europeans active on TikTok every month, the platform felt it was time to pay more attention to building and maintaining the trust of both users and policymakers in Europe. TikTok wants to do this, among other things, by providing more insight into the work and what goes on behind the scenes of the platform from the Transparency and Accountability Center.

“Experts who wish to do so will have the opportunity at the European center to watch and see how TikTok teams are handling the critical task of protecting the security, data and privacy of our community,” said Keenan.

More insight into the TikTok method

The purpose of the Transparency and Accountability Center is to provide insight into such things as:

Using technology to protect the TikTok community

The moderation teams and how the community guidelines are applied and enforced

The role of physical persons within the technology-driven moderation network

How the moderated content that appears on the platform adheres to TikTok’s guidelines and values

The Transparency and Accountability Center will additionally provide insight into TikTok’s recommendation technology and commitment to data protection and security.

The platform calls on future visitors and experts of the center to respond openly and honestly to what they see and hear. TikTok realizes that no system, policy or process is perfect, but is always open to suggestions from external parties that can lead to improvements. An example is the feedback the platform received in 2020 from experts in the field of epilepsy. Based on this, new features have been developed to protect people from content that can cause an epilepsy attack.