TikTok vs. United States: They will not ban it but insist on a …

The Trump Administration will be marked – among other things – by the battle waged on technology, especially the Chinese. The outgoing President of the United States took very seriously the use that companies such as Huawei, WeChat and TikTok would give the personal data of American citizens. So much so that it came to promote the prohibition or blocking of some of them. And in this way (although quite possibly his motives are not entirely noble), he gave visibility to a long-delayed debate.

“The Foreign Investment Committee is working with ByteDance to complete the divestiture and other steps necessary to resolve national security risks,” says Reuters …

The political escalation peaked in late November. When the Government of that country ordered ByteDance to divest itself of the local business related to TikTok. The deadline was met on December 4, but nothing happened afterwards. Will Donald Trump ever execute his will before leaving power?

WalMart and Oracle intend to stay with the local headquarters of the social network and promote a new company globally …

Let us also remember that, on November 25, ByteDance reported “a new proposal” to the Government of the United States (which would be under study). And that the negotiation with the companies WalMart and Oracle is also in force. The companies whose main headquarters are in that country intend to stay with the local business of the social network and promote a new company called “TikTok Global”.