TikTok will be banned in the United States by order of Trump

This is a platform that does not stop growing and spreading throughout the world, whether they are older, very old, or the most young boys. In fact and after the quarantine season that we are going through at the moment, this is an online service that is more fashionable than ever. It has more than 500 million active users worldwide, a figure that is expected to continue to grow for the moment.

Trump plans to restrict the use of TikTok in the United States

But while for many this is a true social revolution, others begin to see it more as a danger than anything else. This is the case of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and its government. So much so that a few hours ago he made an important announcement regarding the use of TikTok in the North American country. Being a little more specific, the president plans to ban the use of the Chinese social network focused on videos. The main reason for all this is given for certain reasons of national security, as Trump argues.

In fact, in the statements made, as we discussed just a few hours ago, he has made his intentions clear: “As for TikTok, we are going to ban it in the United States.” This is something that could be heard this past Friday night by the American president aboard the Air force one. What’s more, to this he added “I have that authority. I can do it with an executive order.

Despite all that this entails, the truth is that the Trump administration itself had already left some vestiges in the past about this decision. Specifically his secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, I had already addressed this possibility a few weeks ago. In those same statements Pompeo hinted that there was a possibility that the country of origin of the social network, China, was using the platform as a means of surveillance and to distribute its own propaganda.

The use of TikTok will be prohibited in the USA.

And it is that the tension between both regions has not stopped growing in recent months, more after the havoc we are seeing due to the pandemic that ravages the whole world. Despite the reasons the government argues, this is more than likely a decision that most will not like.

Even more so if we take into consideration the enormous market penetration it currently has, both in the North American country and in the rest of the world. Therefore and in part due to this enormous global expansion, now the government of the USA fears for the security of the data of all those users of the social video network, TikTok.