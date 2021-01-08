Tech NewsSmart Gadgets

Tile prepares a new locator that you can find with augmented reality

By Brian Adam
0
0
Tile prepares a new locator that you can find with augmented reality
Tile Prepares A New Locator That You Can Find With

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

2021 is going to be a decisive year in a market that is not new but, as is the case in all areas, does not become mainstream until the alternatives of a good handful of major companies appear at the same time. And that is the case of Amazon, with Tile, which has been launching successful products for some years now, or Samsung and Apple, which will do the same in the coming months.

Tile is, in case you don’t remember, a company that started manufacturing small wireless devices that we can adhere to other objects to have them permanently located. House or car keys, a camera, a purse, a jacket, anything we can think of that is susceptible to getting lost and that we use practically every day. Now, after the threat they see coming from Apple and Samsung, Amazon’s are developing new models that can compete on equal terms.

Ultra Wideband, the keyword

That is why Tile is preparing a small revolution in some of its devices that it will put on sale this year to face, as we say, the bets of Apple and Samsung. And the key is in a technology that, for now, it seems confirmed that they will have the AirTags of those from Cupertino and that is called Ultra Wideband (UWB). A new communication system that complements that bluetooth LE to which many of these gadgets are entrusted.

Schematic of the next Tile device.

With bluetooth LE (low energy) it is possible to operate such a smart sticker for a long time without having to recharge it daily and its location system is not entirely accurate. The essential difference with the UWB is that works with a short-range communication protocol, with much higher frequencies, so it is possible to capture “spatial and directional” data simultaneously.

In this way, the application that should show us where we have an object with one of these future Tiles, You will not only know how close or far you are, but also your exact location within a specific space. That is, if it is dropped on the floor, on top of a shelf, or stored inside a drawer. Thanks to this UWB technology, the company is working on a camera view with augmented reality that we can access from the official app and get to the place where it is located thanks to arrows and indicators that show us the way.

>

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

The best alternatives to WhatsApp after the change of conditions

Brian Adam - 0
WhatsApp will modify its Terms of Use as of February 8 and anyone who wants to continue using the instant messaging application will have...
Read more
Tech News

Nokia 6.3 or 6.4 images are leaked

Brian Adam - 0
Via Voice Recently, they have filtered images of what could be the next HMD Global phone, the Nokia 6.3 or 6.4. Information...
Read more
Android

Motorola One 5G Ace, a 5G mid-range that promises two days of autonomy

Brian Adam - 0
Motorola has just introduced a new batch of 5G mid-range devices. One of this is the Motorola One 5G Ace, a...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©