TIM, 1 million euro fine for the remodeling of the basic plan

AGCOM, in the latest resolution published on its website, announced that it has the telephone operator TIM was sanctioned for 928 thousand euros following the remodeling applied to the Basic Plan and which led to an increase of € 1.99 per month for users.

There remodeling in question came into effect last January 2020, and involved various SIM holders with fixed-cost plans. According to the commissioners, who had the opportunity to analyze the documentation presented by the telephone operator, this contractual modification has led to a change in the conditions signed by users when activating promotions.

According to AGCOM, “the possibility of modifying a contract meets the limit inherent in the modifying function itself: this cannot create a new obligation, because in this case it would go beyond the modification, involving, as in the case in question, the establishment of a new service and the ‘objective distortion of the identity of the main contractual relationship“. It was also noted that”the introduction of a fixed monthly cost for numerous pay-per-use mobile network offers has infringed the users’ right to be able to use the services according to the rate chosen at the time of joining the various basic plans impacted by the censured conduct. Furthermore, the significant economic advantage achieved by the Company should be considered, given that the conduct, implemented starting from February 29, 2020, involved (omitted) customers and is still ongoing. Therefore, the violation can be considered of medium duration and very substantial entity“.

AGCOM also notes that TIM has not implemented “any suitable measure to eliminate or mitigate the consequences of the contested violation, limiting itself, before the sanctioning procedure to start, to take initiatives that are only useful for ensuring greater completeness and transparency of the information relating to the right to switch for free to another consumption plan without fixed costs and to identify procedures for the timely management of complaints received through the customer assistance service“.

