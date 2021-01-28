Tim Cook does not send them to say to Facebook: criticism of the business model

- Advertisement -

Following the announcement of Apple’s strong financial results, Tim Cook, CEO of the Cupertino company, spoke at the European CPDP data protection conference. There was no lack of criticism of Facebook’s business model.

In particular, according to what was reported by 9to5Mac and Wccftech, Cook stated: “If we accept as normal and inevitable that everything in our lives can be taken and sold, we lose much more information, we lose the freedom to be human. […] We have to send a universal response […]. If a company is based […] on the exploitation of data, on choices that are not choices at all, it does not deserve our praise, it deserves a reform. […] Too many are still asking, ‘how far can we get away with it?’ when they should ask themselves ‘what are the consequences?’“.

These phrases, which obviously seem in all respects a “dig” to Facebook, were accompanied by other statements praising Apple’s commitment to privacy. In any case, if you want to see the full speech given by Tim Cook, you can find it on the CPDPConferences YouTube channel.

Tim Cook’s claims come following news that Facebook is ready to sue Apple. In fact, apparently Mark Zuckerberg’s company did not take exactly well the new App Store policy, which starting from iOS 14 requires greater transparency regarding the data collected by the apps. The accusation made by Facebook is that of alleged anti-competitive behavior, given that, according to Mark Zuckerberg’s company, Apple’s applications would benefit from this policy.