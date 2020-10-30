Tim Cook: There will be new Apple products before the end of 2020

Tim Cook, Apple CEO, revealed today that the company plans to launch new products or services before the end of 2020. During the financial results presentation conference for the last quarter, Tim Cook announced that news will arrive although he did not specify any product or service. “Without saying too much, I can tell you that this year has some more exciting things in store,” he said. Apple is about to open reservations for the iPhone 12 mini, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. In addition, the MagSafe duo charger is also expected to arrive soon, and the Apple One bundle – in addition to Apple Fitness – will also arrive soon in the countries where it is marketed. It is clear that Cook was not referring to these products, which are already announced, but is possibly referring to new products such as the first Macs with Apple chips (instead of Intel chips) or even the AirTags location tags.