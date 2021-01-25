Tech GiantsAppleTech News

“Time to Walk” the new function of Apple Fitness +

By Brian Adam
0
0
Apple Watch Series 331 Thumb1200 4 3.jpg
Apple Watch Series 331 Thumb1200 4 3.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

A new week begins, we thus arrive at the end of January of this new year and each time the new functions of the services of the brand of the bitten apple are announced, this time we tell you how Apple introduces watchOS 7.3 the final beta version of a software update. The update release notes show a new “Time to Walk” feature for Apple Fitness + subscribers.

It should be mentioned that the stories will be downloaded when the Apple Watch is connected to power and near a paired iPhone, and will be automatically deleted at the end of the workout. In addition to this, we remember that Apple Fitness + is currently available in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Android

Filtered the specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro: the best Qualcomm processor, 2K screen and 108 megapixels

Brian Adam - 0
The Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro will be one of the most outstanding high-end of the Chinese company, following the trajectory of recent...
Read more
Tech News

How to get the SPID from Poste Italiane? The procedure to follow

Brian Adam - 0
After having exposed how to obtain the SPID and the required documents, let's talk about what one of the most popular identity provider: Poste...
Read more
Apps

Netflix improves sound on Android with a new codec for ‘studio quality’ audio

Brian Adam - 0
Netflix has announced the integration of a new audio codec in its Android app, Extended HE-AAC with MPEG-D DRC (xHE-AAC). This...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©