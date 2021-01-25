“Time to Walk” the new function of Apple Fitness +

- Advertisement -

A new week begins, we thus arrive at the end of January of this new year and each time the new functions of the services of the brand of the bitten apple are announced, this time we tell you how Apple introduces watchOS 7.3 the final beta version of a software update. The update release notes show a new “Time to Walk” feature for Apple Fitness + subscribers.

It should be mentioned that the stories will be downloaded when the Apple Watch is connected to power and near a paired iPhone, and will be automatically deleted at the end of the workout. In addition to this, we remember that Apple Fitness + is currently available in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and the United Kingdom.