TIM’s European record for 5G: over 4 gigabits per second!

TIM's European record for 5G: over 4 gigabits per second!

IS’ TIM’s European record for 5G. The telephone operator has announced that it has created an internet connection capable of stably exceeding 4 Gigabits per second in the downlink, with mmWave frequencies at 26Ghz.

In the note released, TIM underlines that this record was possible thanks to the collaboration with Ericsson and Qualcomm, and double the previous record of 2 Gigabits per second it had reached in January.

According to what was stated, the record was achieved by a Qualcomm device using the Snapdragon X55 Modem-RF platform with QTM525 mmWave antenna and Ericsson solutions.

This significant result confirms Tim’s capacity for innovation thanks to the state-of-the-art network infrastructure, capable of enabling the country’s digital transformation. The millimeter frequencies in addition to reaching very high speeds provide large network capacities thanks to the wide availability of bandwidth”Reads the note in which TIM wanted to underline that these records are important in that renew the possibility of developing 5G Fixed Wireless Access services with Gigabit Fwa speeds even in areas that are not reached by ultrabroadband connectivity. Just a few days ago we reported the news regarding the extension of TIM’s fiber optic coverage to 500 other Italian municipalities.

