Tinder premieres “Vibras” to find more like-minded people

Tinder is carrying out numerous tests in recent weeks to help users find a partner or, at least, that special person with whom to share good times, in a context marked by the global pandemic situation and the measures of restriction of mobility and social distancing imposed in many countries and regions.

Tinder asks the user questions and looks for possible partners among those who offer similar answers

For example, it recently launched the labels, from which the user could choose five and which would define five tastes or passions that identified them. The Tinder algorithm first shows those users who are matched on labels, and when the match occurs, it also highlights the term in the profile so that they both know they like the same thing. It can be a good conversation starter.

After this novelty, Tinder has started testing “Vibes”, as it has been called in Spanish. The function in English is called “Vibes” and its purpose is similar. Tinder asks the user a series of questions with closed answers, like a survey. For example, you ask, “What is your ideal plan?” And it allows you to select between three options: «Beach, Mountain or City».

The answers that the user of are also taken into account by the Tinder algorithm when looking for a partner. Thus, candidates who have provided similar answers will be displayed first, as it is assumed that the compatibility index could be higher.

The user can also choose whether the “Vibes”, that is, what he has answered to the previous Tinder questions, are shown on his profile or not. The company will change the questions to be able to offer more content within user profiles and try to find more like-minded partners. Anyway, what Tinder also seeks is to increase the time of permanence of users in the application, which experiences historical maximums of use in times of social isolation. To eliminate the fears of many users of meeting physically during a first date, Instagram recently also launched the possibility of developing video calls within the application.

