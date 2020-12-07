EmpleoTech News

Tinder publishes 23 new job offers

By Brian Adam
Who knows? Perhaps in addition to finding a partner -or someone like-minded with whom to share good times- on Tinder you can also find a new job. The company currently has up to 23 active selection processes with the intention of incorporating new employees as early as 2021.

Most of the job offers to work on Tinder are based in California (United States)

Most of the positions are based in different locations in California (United States), although there are also some positions for the firm’s offices in other parts of the world, such as Tokyo (in Japan). Tinder does not indicate in the description of the jobs offered on its employment page that they are eminently face-to-face positions or that it can be teleworked from anywhere in the world (something that Zoom did indicate, a company that seeks up to 2,000 new employees anywhere in the world. world).

However, while the video calling app primarily solicits engineers, the world’s most widely used dating app features a greater variety of available positions. For example, he currently has three vacancies within the Communication department, based in West Hollywood, California. Right now the company needs a Director of Communications and Security, a Director of Product Communications, and a Head of Media Relations.

Up to 10 positions related to software engineering, Android development and specialists in Machine Learning currently have Tinder as vacancies, within the Engineering department, located in different locations in California (San Francisco, West Hollywood and Los Angeles, among others) .

The rest of the positions are located within the Finance and Analysis department of the dating app, as well as in the Product, Product Design and Marketing areas. Precisely in this department the company is looking for a Marketing Manager for Japan and Taiwan, two of the countries with the most development potential for the application, which by the way recently became the one that generates the most income in iOS around the world.

