This year and possibly the next, our home is our refuge. We spend hours and hours indoors connected to the outside world thanks to WiFi, but it does not always cope with all the work we give it.

Entire families have been living together at home and depending on the internet to work, study, hang out and keep in touch with their family and friends. Hours and hours of use of the WiFi network in which many have noticed a somewhat poor performance .

There are many problems that we have encountered in doing our home, office, movie theater and school at the same time. Either the WiFi does not reach all the rooms the same or loses strength at specific times of the day, among other possibilities.

The WiFi network and our router need constant attention, we have been putting more devices at home, but we have not updated the network. If you see that you suffer from any of these problems, there are a series of tricks with which to detect and solve any WiFi interference easily and quickly.

First of all, keep in mind that the router and the rest of the devices must be updated with the latest version of the firmware or the operating system to avoid failures or security breaches with which we can be victims of an attack.

Here are some steps to revitalize your entire home connection, now that you need it most.