Tips for keeping a LinkedIn group active

LinkedIn is the world’s largest social network for professionals, with more than 722 million profiles created and some 370 million active users per month, according to some unofficial estimates, as the company does not provide that figure. Within the platform, LinkedIn groups are a very useful tool to make yourself known as a professional.

A LinkedIn group is a good tool for making new work contacts and showing yourself as a professional on a specific topic.

A LinkedIn group allows the user to grow their network of contacts, by coming into contact with other users who share a similar professional profile or who, at least, are interested in the same topics. In this sense, groups allow discovering new job opportunities and, if the user has a web page, it is possible to increase their traffic by interacting with the groups.

With all these benefits, it is no wonder that there are already more than 2 million active groups on the platform. But this does not mean that there is no room for another. If you want to create a group and keep it active, with relevant and quality participation, which contributes to the members, keep these tips in mind:

-Be selective with members: LinkedIn, unlike other generalist social networks, is focused on work and its users seek to improve their work profiles, either by finding a better job or by learning something that may be useful in their work. The groups must be focused on a single theme, without generalist threads, in addition the members must be active and provide valuable content. Otherwise, a lot of noise will be generated and the group will be distorted, which will be negative for the group itself, but also for the user’s brand image.

Before sending an invitation to a user to join the group or accepting a request, you need to review the profile and ask yourself if that user will bring something positive to the group. In the case of inviting another user, it is important to do it in a personalized way, explaining what the group does and what its objectives are.

-Clear theme: On LinkedIn there are already many groups, so it is important that, when creating one, it is done with a very clear objective and with a very defined theme. When creating the group it is convenient to ask yourself some questions such as: What will distinguish the group from the others? What specific value can you bring to your members? Is it possible to choose a name that makes it different from the rest?

When choosing a name, don’t be in a hurry. The best way to differentiate yourself from others is to use a combination of the subject and the target audience. For example, “digital marketing” for “SMEs”, which could become “Inbound Marketing for SMEs” or something similar.

-Invest time: If the content of the group is abusive or does not add value, its members will abandon it. It is important to spend time, not only to find relevant content that adds value to the working life of the members, but also to take care of it. In this sense, it is important to eliminate any spam type messages, as well as any content that does not add value.

A group must have clear and precise rules of use, and these must be published in the group itself so that all members have access to them. But this is not enough, you have to monitor the content and eliminate content that violates the rules. In case of members who violate them again and again, it is necessary to notify first and eliminate later to keep the group clean.

