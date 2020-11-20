Tips to better position a video on YouTube

The YouTube algorithm analyzes more than 500 contents every minute, in order to find the most suitable videos for each user and display them in their main feed. The publication time, the number and time of views or the traffic that arrives from Google and social networks are some of the variables that are taken into account by the algorithm and that affect the visibility of the videos.

Positioning a video within YouTube allows it to generate more traffic and views, improving the reach of the videos.

In this sense, content creators seek to place their videos in feeds and obtain the highest possible visibility and traffic. A few weeks ago we discussed several keys about the YouTube algorithm that not everyone knows. Today we expand with more tips for all those who wish to position their content on the platform:

-Quality content: The most important thing for YouTube is the quality of the content. Although it is not a ranking factor, if users leave the video in the middle, the algorithm will understand that it is of low quality and, therefore, it will not show it in the feeds of other users, losing visibility. The more people see the video and interact with it (giving likes, sharing on social networks or commenting), the better it will be positioned and the more traffic it will receive.

-Video optimization: Both the videos and the channel must be optimized. As for the videos, the duration will depend on the context and the theme of the channel. In this sense, if it is a tutorial, it should be long enough to explain the subject in depth. In addition, you have to take care of the quality of the video, since 68.2% of the videos that appear in the YouTube feed are recorded in HD.

-Use keywords in the video: When uploading a video to YouTube, the audio is automatically extracted to create the subtitles. This means that YouTube’s algorithm (and therefore Google’s) “reads” the video. Although there is no official information on this point, it is very possible that Artificial Intelligence algorithms use the information in this transcript to search for keywords and better understand how to position the video.

-Tags: Following with the keywords, they should not only be used in the video and its descriptions, you also have to optimize the tags of each content. Although the same keywords can be used for tags, it’s a good idea to analyze your competitor’s tags to get an idea of ​​what your audience is looking for.

-Links: If the content is linked on many web pages, the video will not only be positioned on YouTube, but will also appear in the top positions of Google. In this sense, if the video appears in many places and has many views, YouTube will better position the content within its platform, thus creating a kind of “snowball effect”.

