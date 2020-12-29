Tips to improve automatic bidding strategies in Google Ads

- Advertisement -

Google Ads has become one of the most effective and economical ways to advertise online, since it allows you to select very precisely the type of content in which you want to display advertising, but one of the keys to the efficiency of the advertising in Google Ads is having good automatic bid strategies so that spending does not skyrocket.

Getting started with this can be too complex at first. That is why many advertisers go to a digital marketing agency to take care of ad strategy.

What are Google Ads auto bid bids?

Automatic bidding is a Google Ads bidding strategy designed to maximize results based on your stated campaign goals. With automated bidding, Google automatically sets the sum of bids based on the likelihood that an ad will generate a click or conversion.

Automatic offers are intended to solve the main concerns that advertisers have. One of them is to clarify whether your bids are high enough to compete for qualified buyers. Another is if your bids are too high and possibly shown to people who are not interested in making a purchase.

By automating bids, you don’t need to update bids for keywords or ad groups manually. Bids are set automatically and are unique to each auction.

If this is too complex, a PPC agency You can handle this type of work.

How to improve automatic bid strategies in Google Ads

Some of the most effective ways to improve your automatic bid strategies in Google Ads are:

Structuring campaigns optimally using modern methodologies, such as the Hagakure Google Ads methodology, which consists of structuring in a simplified way a complex Google Ads account through a structure with few large ad group campaigns in which different stand out types of products or services. Choose the bidding strategy according to the objective we want to achieve. For them it is important to think about the objectives first. Then you have to prioritize conversions, for example, using Smart Bidding, which is a set of automatic bidding strategies that, through machine learning, get more and better conversions in each auction. Can learn more about Smart Bidding strategies in a simple way, since it is not very complex. Use seasonal adjustments for special dates. Seasonal adjustments allow you to consider the best options for designated dates, such as Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Black Friday, Mother’s Day, etc. Do experiments using A / B tests. Testing campaigns using this methodology will help to understand what works best and under what circumstances. It can be done using Google Optimize, a free testing platform.

Automatic bidding in Google Ads offers a great opportunity to save time on manual bid setup. But it’s important to focus on getting the most out of it so you don’t spend more than you need to.

