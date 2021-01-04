Tips to recycle content for Instagram

- Advertisement -

One of the new trends in digital marketing is content recycling. In this sense, thousands of contents are produced every day that, over time, remain obsolete or forgotten. However, when it comes to evergreen content it is possible to give them a new life, adapting them to new formats and giving them a new outlet.

Recycling old content offers new visibility possibilities and saves some time on content creation.

In this sense, with the changes that have been implemented in Instagram in recent times, with new functionalities such as live videos, Stories and recent Reels, content creators are offered many options to recycle and reinvent their content, adapting them to each one of them.

-Instagram guide: The Instagram guides were created in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown as a way to curate and share content. With this functionality it is possible to summarize a long blog article in a series of individual images and organize them in a guide. The Guides, once created, can be shared in the Stories or the feed, and have their own tab.

-Picture Carousels: The carousels of Instagram images are one of the content that works best on the platform. This is a very suitable format to recycle longer content such as blog articles, podcast notes or script, or even promotional ebook content. It is possible to create several carousels for each piece of content, summarizing each one in two or three images with an eye-catching cover.

-From Twitter to Instagram: By publishing a tweet that has a special impact, it is possible to create an image capture and post it on Instagram. In this sense, they can be published as is or use any image editing or retouching program to make it more attractive.

-From YouTube to IGTV: Despite not being a new feature, IGTV still has few users. Those users who are creating content for YouTube or Facebook Video, can edit their videos, adapting them to the size of IGTV, and upload them to the platform.

-Trailers on IGTV and Stories: Instead of posting all YouTube content to IGTV (or in addition to), you can create a short video clip, such as a movie trailer, and share it on Stories or on your own Instagram feed.

-Stories: Finally, instead of recycling content from other platforms, it is also a great idea to publish the content of the Instagram feed in the Stories. This simple action allows the content to have a second life and also greater visibility.

