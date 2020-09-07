Tech News

Tipster are sure: OnePlus 8T Pro will not hit the smartphone market

By Brian Adam
0
0
Tipster are sure: OnePlus 8T Pro will not hit the smartphone market
Tipster Are Sure: Oneplus 8t Pro Will Not Hit The

Must Read

Tech News

Tipster are sure: OnePlus 8T Pro will not hit the smartphone market

Brian Adam - 0
After the first rumors regarding renderings and technical specifications of the next one OnePlus 8T top-of-the-range smartphone, now the news does not seem so...
Read more
Tech News

A stage of the Chinese LM rocket almost crashed on a school: here’s the video

Brian Adam - 0
China has been launching multiple missions in recent times thanks to its trusted launchers: i "Long March" rockets. Not always everything goes as...
Read more
iphone

iPhone 12, Apple ready for a big announcement in a few hours?

Brian Adam - 0
After the rumors this morning, the rumors about the iPhone 12 they become more and more insistent and all sources seem to indicate a...
Read more
Tech News

Apple, Google and Dropbox under Antitrust investigation in Italy for the cloud

Brian Adam - 0
The news is already making its way around the world: "the Italian Antitrust", or the AGCM (Competition and Market Authority), has investigated three giants...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Tipster are sure: OnePlus 8T Pro will not hit the smartphone market

After the first rumors regarding renderings and technical specifications of the next one OnePlus 8T top-of-the-range smartphone, now the news does not seem so rosy for this series: according to various tipster in the sector, in fact, the OnePlus 8T Pro variant may not arrive on the market, leaving room only for the base 8T.

Known to fans of the brand also as “OnePlus Kebab 2”, the 8T Pro model interested many users as it could have been a top of the range “even more top”: the recent leaks of the OnePlus 8T speak of a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and no curved edges; Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor with a maximum frequency of 3.1 GHz and with Adreno 650 GPU; 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory; and finally a quad rear camera from 48MP + 16MP (ultra-wide) + 5MP (for macros) + 2MP (for depth of field).

What a Pro variant might have had inside, though, is hard to imagine considering the presence of a premium SoC in the base OnePlus 8T; perhaps the improvements would have concerned more than anything else the storage space and the camera, which in any case are already excellent compartments. Many users via Twitter, where this new rumor was shared, would be agree with Pete Lau’s choice to avoid the launch of “Kebab 2”, focusing on other low-medium range devices.

Among these is OnePlus Clover, an entry-level smartphone leaked online in recent weeks that could change the cards on the market.

Related Articles

Tech News

A stage of the Chinese LM rocket almost crashed on a school: here’s the video

Brian Adam - 0
China has been launching multiple missions in recent times thanks to its trusted launchers: i "Long March" rockets. Not always everything goes as...
Read more
iphone

iPhone 12, Apple ready for a big announcement in a few hours?

Brian Adam - 0
After the rumors this morning, the rumors about the iPhone 12 they become more and more insistent and all sources seem to indicate a...
Read more
Tech News

Apple, Google and Dropbox under Antitrust investigation in Italy for the cloud

Brian Adam - 0
The news is already making its way around the world: "the Italian Antitrust", or the AGCM (Competition and Market Authority), has investigated three giants...
Read more
Artificial Intelligence

WhatsApp is concerned about security and creates a website to keep us informed

Brian Adam - 0
Whether we like it or not, the security of our smartphone is a problem that affects us every day and that has developers as...
Read more
Tech News

Elon Musk has been heavily criticized for testing Neuralink on pigs

Brian Adam - 0
We recently witnessed the official presentation of Neuralink, where the chip designed to connect the human brain and artificial intelligence together. The presentation...
Read more
Cybersecurity

Windows 10 victim of a bug that can close the open session in your favorite application or even forget your password

Brian Adam - 0
Windows 10 seems like it is destined to live with bugs and errors in almost all the updates that are being released by Microsoft....
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©