Tipster are sure: OnePlus 8T Pro will not hit the smartphone market

After the first rumors regarding renderings and technical specifications of the next one OnePlus 8T top-of-the-range smartphone, now the news does not seem so rosy for this series: according to various tipster in the sector, in fact, the OnePlus 8T Pro variant may not arrive on the market, leaving room only for the base 8T.

Known to fans of the brand also as “OnePlus Kebab 2”, the 8T Pro model interested many users as it could have been a top of the range “even more top”: the recent leaks of the OnePlus 8T speak of a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and no curved edges; Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor with a maximum frequency of 3.1 GHz and with Adreno 650 GPU; 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory; and finally a quad rear camera from 48MP + 16MP (ultra-wide) + 5MP (for macros) + 2MP (for depth of field).

What a Pro variant might have had inside, though, is hard to imagine considering the presence of a premium SoC in the base OnePlus 8T; perhaps the improvements would have concerned more than anything else the storage space and the camera, which in any case are already excellent compartments. Many users via Twitter, where this new rumor was shared, would be agree with Pete Lau’s choice to avoid the launch of “Kebab 2”, focusing on other low-medium range devices.

Among these is OnePlus Clover, an entry-level smartphone leaked online in recent weeks that could change the cards on the market.