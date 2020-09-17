Tired of typing in a password? Protect Windows 10 with a simple PIN

It is normal that we want to have our PC protected from prying eyes and that, every time we turn it off or leave it to rest, it is necessary to enter a password to unlock it. However, if we carry out this process many times in a short space of time, it can be so tedious that we end up deactivating it, so the remedy would be worse than the disease.

Fortunately, Windows 10 has a good number of ways to unlock your computer, so we can choose another that is easier for us. If you have, for example, a fingerprint reader it would undoubtedly be the best way to access the PC without typing a single letter; or a camera that identifies you, although if this is not your case, what alternative do you have?

Put a PIN in your life

The concept of PIN number is something that we have very internalized thanks to our smartphones, since it is one of the oldest unlocking systems in memory. It is simple, quick to enter and, with few exceptions, maintains the security of the equipment without problems. So let’s activate one in Windows 10 so we don’t waste time with each login.

Windows settings.

To add this new way of unlocking you just have to go to Windows settings and choose the “Accounts” section. A new window will open and we choose from the left column the option “Login options”. On the right, all those methods that we told you about previously will appear, among which is the “Windows Hello PIN”.

Select the new PIN option.

We chose that option and decided to add one. To say that Windows allows this PIN to be both numeric and alphanumeric, that is, with uppercase and lowercase letters as well as numbers. In our case we have a simple four-digit figure, as if it were a smartphone. After defining it, and confirming it so that there are no doubts about what we have written, we accept.

Add or define a new PIN.

If for any reason your PIN becomes popular among co-workers for whatever reason, (you have shared it with someone and this someone in turn with other people) you will have to return to this same menu to change it, or remove it, and leave again the famous, and uncomfortable, password. So you know, put a PIN code in your life so that access to Windows 10 is not a problem because of that password that you never stop writing.