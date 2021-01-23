To date, 121,900 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to humans

- Advertisement -

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said 121,900 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been given to people in this country up until last night.

Figures provided by the Minister show that 73,100 doses of the vaccine were given to frontline workers in the health sector, and 48,000 to staff and residents in nursing homes.

Speaking in the Dáil, Stephen Donnelly indicated that the Government could change the priority list for the vaccine if necessary.

He said he particularly understood the concerns of people with cystic fibrosis and other diseases that they have not yet received the vaccine.

The Minister was responding to a question from Fine Gael ‘s Colm Burke who said that the two thousand people involved in kidney dialysis should be included on the priority list.

Stephen Donnelly also said that the Government expects the mask to be offered to all citizens in the State by the end of September.