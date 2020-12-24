“To move the boat at home”: for the first time the characters of Once Girls and Boys will broadcast end of the year concert

- Advertisement -

The puppets that make up the team of Eleven Girls and Boys they will offer a concert to celebrate the end of the year with their audience. For the first time in the history of this Mexican television channel, the characters that day by day carry the bar aimed at children They will present their full musical repertoire as part of the special end of the year programming.

On previous occasions, puppets They have been presented live to the public in spaces such as the International Children’s and Youth Book Fair, the National Polytechnic Institute’s Book Fair, the Calacas Fair in Central de Abasto and in the Zócalo of Mexico City, the concert that will be presented this end of the year will be a recorded program, in order to continue preserving the sanitary measures that prevail due to the pandemic generated by COVID-19.

The team of Alan, Lucy, Staff, Nora, Memo and the virtual assistant IPN 9000 was joined earlier this year by Lupita, a young technology enthusiast who will make her debut at the special presentations of Eleven Girls and Boys, the emblematic television channel of the National Polytechnic Institute.

In this way, the Eleven Girls and Boys it adds to the entertainment options that can be enjoyed from home, promoting social distancing measures. The concert titled To rock the boat at home aims to celebrate the holidays with remote viewers, as multiple shows have had to be developed throughout this year.

With themes like “On the road”, “Exercise”, “Not today” and “The rap of Alan and Staff”, the members of this team of conductors will accompany the children and their families in a concert that will not be exempt from the humor that characterizes them and which they show off every day in tangled situations.

The concert To rock the boat at home You can tune in through the signal 11.1 of channel Once this Thursday, December 24 from 5:03 p.m., as well as on the website of Eleven Girls and Boys, as well as on the station’s social networks, and at other later times that can be consulted on the same page.

In addition to including songs like “Nora’s tongue twister”, “To sleep”, “This one” and “Mañanitas”, the concert will include some premieres of themes that are incorporated into the repertoire already known to viewers, who enthusiastically sing along to their favorite songs in live performances that Eleven Girls and Boys has been.

Since 2015 Eleven Girls and Boys is the first open television channel in Mexico exclusively dedicated to programming content aimed at children, has its antecedent in the programmatic bar of channel Once which, for more than two decades, has broadcast children’s programs and series and which has carried different names over time.

It is in this way that Eleven Girls and Boys they will accompany and celebrate their audience, with a program that emulates musical galas, of which the Once channel itself has a great tradition, since programs of this nature have passed through its screen, such as Boleros and a little more or, more recently, Night, boleros and son, as well as From the Los Angeles Room, that although they are not childish, They have also intended to spread music and bring entertainment to Mexican homes.. To rock the boat at home It will be the first remote musical concert aimed at children, produced by the National Polytechnic Institute channel.

