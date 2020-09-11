CommunityEntertainmentTech NewsReviews

Today is “Frankenstein Day” in honor of the novel’s writer, Mary Shelley

By Brian Adam
Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley was born on August 30, 1797 and has remained in history for having written the famous novel "Frankenstein, or the modern...
Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley was born on August 30, 1797 and has remained in history for having written the famous novel “Frankenstein, or the modern Prometheus“in 1816, which was later published in 1818. The Frankenstein Day, in fact, it was created precisely to honor Mary Shelly – along with the monster – on the anniversary of her birthday.

Despite – as practically always happens – initially the novel was harshly criticized, it quickly became a best seller and the critics were blown away when in the second edition the author turns out to be an author … very young too. Since the publication of the book, the name of Frankenstein has entered the collective imagination in the literary, film and television fields.

The author came the idea of ​​the novel for the first time inside the villa of the poet Lord Byron, as he decided to spend the summer there with his company. Sitting in front of the fire, the company enjoyed reading ghost stories collected in the anthology called “Fantasmagoriana”. Byron then proposed a game: everyone should have written a ghost story; a short time later Mary, while half asleep, had the idea that later became the novel.

Even today, the Frankenstein monster remains a modern icon and there are many works drawn from or inspired by the novel by Mary Shelley: films, novels, toys, video games and even cartoons. Without a doubt the most famous film is the parody of the work itself: Frankenstein Junior, released in American cinemas on December 15, 1974, the fourth film shot by Mel Brooks born from the idea of ​​comedian Gene Wilder.

To conclude, we want to remind you of one last thing: Frankenstein is not the monster, but the scientist who created the monstrosity. The latter, in fact, has no name. It is simply called “Frankenstein’s Monster”.

