“Today is not a good day to go to jail”: José Eduardo Derbez’s scare when he was almost arrested

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
Eugenio Derbez had to help Jose Eduardo Derbez I was not stopped by United States police officers when driving a Ferrari, as shown by a YouTube video by content creator Juan Bertheau.

And it is that apparently, José Eduardo and his companion did not respect the traffic safety measures, since both José Eduado and Juan Bertheau they were sharing a seat in the luxurious vehicle, while Eugenio was driving. However, to 10 minute ride, behind them the turret of a patrol, which made them very nervous.

When they heard that the authorities were after them, Eugenio decided to park on a small street and get off José Eduardo and escape in Uber, because he had told him that he could not be detained because the next day I had to make a trip to Mexico for work reasons. In turn, his father she would continue driving the Ferrari in the company of Juan Bertheau.

Juan Bertheau and Eugenio Derbez rode in a Ferrari (Screenshot: Youtube Channel of @ Berth-OH)

This was confessed in a video: “Today is not a good day to go to jail. Tomorrow I’m going to Mexico, dad ” and Eugenio replied “Let me find a place where they can’t tell you are getting off” and when he found it, the comedian told Juan Bertheau, “Get José Eduardo off the Ferrari. Get off in scrubs mijito. Wait for me to ask you for an Uber”, So the actor decided to get off and got on the independent transport.

Apparently everything ended well because in the video they were not shown to have any problems with the road authorities and they were not detained as shown in the broadcast. Eugenio and Juan continued their journey where they passed through various shops and exclusive areas, highlighting that they weren’t the only ones with fancy carsWell, they even found a Lamborghin and a Rolls Royce.

Recently, the comedian was trend in social networks for the use he made of Christmas decorations in the home he shares with his wife, Alessandra Rosaldo. The comedian boasted of a giant bear that he had in his garden, in addition to large spheres that occupied part of his patio, on one of the walls you could see a giant festoon.

The Derbez family Christmas tree (Photo: Instagram @alexrosaldo)

This is what Eugenio said in his Instagram post:

Hey look at nothing but Christmas arrangement beauty, look at nothing else … Look at the size of the bear, what a bear! (…) look at the size of the tree, it is impressive, look at nothing but beauty, of a tree, and it brings the names of all the members of the family

Inside the house he also boasted a large Christmas tree, which was so large that the tip was bent because it did not fit between the ceiling and the floor, but it was illuminated with LED light spheres and had large spheres made of fabric as ornaments and also the names of all the members of the family made of wood.

