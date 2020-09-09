Tech News

Today is the anniversary of the Genesis Probe disaster – that’s what happened

By Brian Adam
0
0
Today is the anniversary of the Genesis Probe disaster - that's what happened
Today Is The Anniversary Of The Genesis Probe Disaster

Must Read

Tech News

Today is the anniversary of the Genesis Probe disaster – that’s what happened

Brian Adam - 0
The NASA mission called Genesis its aim was to study and collect samples of "solar wind". To do this, the probe homonymous, properly...
Read more
Tech News

Will your Samsung device get Android 11? Here is the complete list

Brian Adam - 0
The release of Android 11 is just around the corner: now in its latest beta version at the beginning of August, the new version...
Read more
iphone

Apple will hold a launch event soon, maybe without iPhone 12, Apple Watch 6 coming?

Brian Adam - 0
After the first rumors appeared today and also reported by MacRumors colleagues regarding the presentation of some new devices, which were talking about an...
Read more
Tech News

Il “MEGA” potrebbe accelerare all’infinito qualsiasi veicolo interstellare, o forse no

Brian Adam - 0
Il "MEGA" potrebbe accelerare all'infinito qualsiasi veicolo interstellare, o forse no
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Today is the anniversary of the Genesis Probe disaster - that's what happened

The NASA mission called Genesis its aim was to study and collect samples of “solar wind”. To do this, the probe homonymous, properly equipped with several binders. The mission seemed to be going well until the moment of returning to Earth.

Costing about $ 264 million, Genesis started from Cape Canaveral on August 8, 2001, with the task of positioning itself in the particular gravitational interaction point between Sun and Earth, called “Lagrange point”. Her “halo” orbit – very complex – made it possible to collect useful data until 1 April 2004, when the bins were then closed (some covered with thin layers of sapphire, gold and diamonds – useful for studying the solar wind) and the probe was prepared for the reentry orbit.

On Earth, given the delicacy and the value of the data and the instrumentation, a different way of “landing” the probe was proposed: a classic return with a retractor or parachute would have been too risky, with the danger of spoiling the samples. We therefore opted for a “caught on the fly”: The probe would have opened a braking parachute at about 30km in height and then a subsequent one at around 7km in altitude. Once it braked sufficiently, a helicopter would catch it in flight by a long cable.

Ironically – in order to avoid any damage to the probe – the engineers in doing so caused a disaster (albeit in good faith): during the re-entry phase of the September 8, 2004 the main parachute did not open, letting Genesis’ mad dash to the ground continue. Recovery on the fly was therefore impossible the probe crashed at a speed of 330km / h, shattering into thousands of pieces in the Utah desert, where the impressive booster of the SLS was recently tested.

The ensuing commission of inquiry revealed the main problem in a accelerometer mounted backwards, and which did not adequately report the values ​​to the parachute release systems. The mistake occurred in the construction phase, exempting mission control from any liability.

But what is incredible is that Genesis – despite the terrible crash – it turned out to be a success: many of the sensors and collectors were pulverized, but enough remained and in good condition to allow the completion of the main objective of the mission. The first probe to study the solar wind he succeeded in his enterprise!

Another great NASA feat I recently recalled was the Pioneer probe, the -11 first vehicle to visit Saturn.

Related Articles

Tech News

Will your Samsung device get Android 11? Here is the complete list

Brian Adam - 0
The release of Android 11 is just around the corner: now in its latest beta version at the beginning of August, the new version...
Read more
iphone

Apple will hold a launch event soon, maybe without iPhone 12, Apple Watch 6 coming?

Brian Adam - 0
After the first rumors appeared today and also reported by MacRumors colleagues regarding the presentation of some new devices, which were talking about an...
Read more
Tech News

Il “MEGA” potrebbe accelerare all’infinito qualsiasi veicolo interstellare, o forse no

Brian Adam - 0
Il "MEGA" potrebbe accelerare all'infinito qualsiasi veicolo interstellare, o forse no
Read more
Tech News

iOS 14 coming soon, Apple ready to respond to Google OS side

Brian Adam - 0
We have just covered on these pages the release of the stable version of Android 11, the new major release of the operating system...
Read more
Android

The Pixels receive exclusive news of Android 11 in their September ‘Feature Drop’

Brian Adam - 0
The novelties of Android 11 are already here, Google has launched the new version of Android, and as expected, the first devices...
Read more
Tech News

Plants respond in a very strange way when they grow near human corpses

Brian Adam - 0
Plants when they come into contact - and obviously grow close - to human remains they seem to be doing something really strange, according...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©