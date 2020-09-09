Today is the anniversary of the Genesis Probe disaster – that’s what happened

The NASA mission called Genesis its aim was to study and collect samples of “solar wind”. To do this, the probe homonymous, properly equipped with several binders. The mission seemed to be going well until the moment of returning to Earth.

Costing about $ 264 million, Genesis started from Cape Canaveral on August 8, 2001, with the task of positioning itself in the particular gravitational interaction point between Sun and Earth, called “Lagrange point”. Her “halo” orbit – very complex – made it possible to collect useful data until 1 April 2004, when the bins were then closed (some covered with thin layers of sapphire, gold and diamonds – useful for studying the solar wind) and the probe was prepared for the reentry orbit.

On Earth, given the delicacy and the value of the data and the instrumentation, a different way of “landing” the probe was proposed: a classic return with a retractor or parachute would have been too risky, with the danger of spoiling the samples. We therefore opted for a “caught on the fly”: The probe would have opened a braking parachute at about 30km in height and then a subsequent one at around 7km in altitude. Once it braked sufficiently, a helicopter would catch it in flight by a long cable.

Ironically – in order to avoid any damage to the probe – the engineers in doing so caused a disaster (albeit in good faith): during the re-entry phase of the September 8, 2004 the main parachute did not open, letting Genesis’ mad dash to the ground continue. Recovery on the fly was therefore impossible the probe crashed at a speed of 330km / h, shattering into thousands of pieces in the Utah desert, where the impressive booster of the SLS was recently tested.

The ensuing commission of inquiry revealed the main problem in a accelerometer mounted backwards, and which did not adequately report the values ​​to the parachute release systems. The mistake occurred in the construction phase, exempting mission control from any liability.

But what is incredible is that Genesis – despite the terrible crash – it turned out to be a success: many of the sensors and collectors were pulverized, but enough remained and in good condition to allow the completion of the main objective of the mission. The first probe to study the solar wind he succeeded in his enterprise!

Another great NASA feat I recently recalled was the Pioneer probe, the -11 first vehicle to visit Saturn.