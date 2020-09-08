Tech News

Today is the International Day of Clean Air and Blue Skies: what it is and how to participate

By Brian Adam
Today is the International Day of Clean Air and Blue Skies: what it is and how to participate
Today Is The International Day Of Clean Air And Blue

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Today is the International Day of Clean Air and Blue Skies: what it is and how to participate

On 7 September the important “International day of clean air and blue skies“, A project born by UNEP with the aim of raising awareness as many people as possible on the issue of environmental pollution, today one of the main causes of diseases and death in the world.

In 2019, during a UN conference gathered to create a day in honor of the environment, the Republic of Korea proposed the initiative to launch a series of projects to involve the world population on the theme of climate change and air pollution. Thus was born the first “International Day of Clean Air for blue skies”, Which is currently in its first organizational year and involves almost all the member states of the United Nations.

The main purpose is to make government bodies, companies, ordinary people and entire states understand how essential it is for one’s well-being to breathe clean air and “free” from pollutants. According to the latest analysis of the UNEP (United Nations Environment Program), the unhealthy air that is breathed in the most polluted areas of the planet causes about seven million deaths a year, causing respiratory problems and cardiovascular diseases. But the amazing thing is that – unlike other calamities – we have all the technologies and capabilities to reduce this plague and make sure that pollution is not a “routine” part of our future, like dangerous ozone pollution.

To succeed in the project though everyone needs to do their part: not only the “powerful” and large nations must reduce CO2 emissions and fossil combustion products, but also private individuals – in their own small way – can and must do something. Each of us, in our daily lives, can make a difference. We recently saw how Apple is investing heavily in clean energy.

Today – to capture the attention of even the very young – he proposed a challenge to be performed on social networks: publish on your Twitter or Instagram account a photo or video telling what actions you want to take (or those that are already being carried out) to improve your impact on the environment. We must remember the hashtags #ClearTheAir is #WorldCleanAirDay and tag @UNEP.
If you are reading this news, or if you have seen someone propose an idea with the aforementioned hashtags, take a cue and let’s all do our part!

