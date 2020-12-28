“Today one of my greatest inspirations died”: Maluma’s moving farewell to Armando Manzanero

- Advertisement -

“Nice to meet you! ”, Expresses Maluma upon seeing the composer enter the dressing room Armando Manzanero, to whom he shakes hands and immediately embraces.

Add: “The biggest thing on the Billboard, Latin music. I love your job. Thank you very much for what you have done for Latin and world music. We are all his fans ”,

Meanwhile, the Yucatecan singer expresses his admiration for the Colombian, “thanks to you who continue to continue all this.”

Given the surprise and joy expressed by the Colombian singer, he asks him to let him give him a second hug.

This scene is part of a video that the Colombian singer shared on Instagram and added the following message: “I keep this memory forever. RIP MASTER. Today one of my greatest inspirations died. Greetings to his relatives and accompanied them from a distance ”.

Both singers met in October at the Billboard Latin Music Awards ceremony, and in which a tribute was paid to the Mexican composer and on the stage he shared with Pablo Alborán, Luis Fonsi, Reik and Joy Huerta.

Manzanero died at dawn on Monday, December 28, as a result of a cardiorespiratory arrest, it should be noted that he was hospitalized as a result of the coronavirus.

At the beginning of December, the composer declared that he was willing to make a collaboration with Maluma and that everything would depend on whether the two could meet.

In an interview for the show The sun rises mentioned: “I think he is a charming man, and that he has very beautiful music, I am a very admirer of the first thing he did, when I get a little out of the frame is when the lyrics are a little bold, older people are not used to that ”.

Faced with the unfortunate news of the death of the Mexican musician, it was various artists, singers, politicians and secretaries of states who expressed their condolences.

Alejandra Frausto, head of the Ministry of Culture, wrote the following on social networks: “With great pain I regret the death of teacher Armando Manzanero, one of the greatest composers in Mexico, his songs are a definitive part of the sentimental education of Mexicans. Generous and smiling, always committed to culture. Thanks a lot”.

Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Foreign Relations, lamented the sensitive death of the composer, they also dedicated a message about it Rosa Icela Rodriguez, head of the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC); Dew nahle, Secretary of Energy, shared a fragment of the song I like.

Mauricio Vila, governor of Yucatán, lamented the death of the Yucatecan singer. “Thank you for leaving us a musical legacy that you raised on behalf of Yucatan in Mexico and the world.”.

The Spanish singer Pablo Alboran He expressed that he was shocked by the death of the Mexican composer. “Dear teacher … I will never forget your love and our last performance together”. Both shared the stage at the Latin Billboard awards ceremony.

While the Venezuelan singer Ricardo Montaner cshared the song Miss you that he performed with Manzanero and “With this indelible song of my memory and my heart, I say goodbye to you, I will always be grateful for the advice and good talks ”.

