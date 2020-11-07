Today the reservations of the iPhone 12 mini / Pro Max and HomePod mini open

The online Apple Store has closed its virtual doors today in preparation for the opening of pre-orders for the new iPhone 12 mini / Pro Max and HomePod mini. The store will reopen at 2:00 p.m. (Spanish time), so if you are hoping to buy a HomePod mini, iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max, you can do it in a few hours. The iPhone 12 mini has a 5.4 ″ OLED screen which, thanks to its reduced bezels, is barely larger than a 4.7-inch iPhone 7. It has a dual rear camera system, aluminum sides, and carries the A14 Bionic chip. The model starts at $ 729 unlocked with 64GB of storage. The iPhone 12 mini will be available at a price of € 809 (64 GB), € 859 (128 GB) and € 979 (256 GB). It can be reserved today and will go on sale on October 23. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is comparable in size to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, but now features an even larger 6.7 ″ screen. The Pro Max also features Apple’s best camera system with a sensor that can capture up to 87% more light, which should result in less noise, especially at night. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available at a price of € 1,259 (128 GB), € 1,379 (256 GB) and € 1,609 (512 GB). It can be reserved today and will go on sale on November 13 The HomePod mini is the new smart speaker with a more affordable price than the HomePod since it will be available in white and space gray for 99 euros from November 16. Apple says the HomePod mini will provide room-filling sound, but it lacks the room-spatial analysis features that the original HomePod offers and only has an internal speaker. Still, you can pair two HomePod minis to form a stereo pair, or spread them around the house and take advantage of synchronized audio from multiple rooms. They can also be used to send messages from one to another and act as a home hub for HomeKit.