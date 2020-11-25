ToDogs, an Android app capable of recognizing dog breeds just by photographing them

Artificial Intelligence is a really fascinating technology and with results that, from the smallest to the largest, are incredible. The creation of solutions powered with Artificial Intelligence always depends on the training that the algorithm receives to obtain results. In that sense, we want to present you an app for Android that has been trained with photos to recognize dog breeds.

His name is ToDogs and so far he is able to recognize up to 117 breeds of dogs just by taking a photograph.

117 dog breeds you can recognize from a photo

This application that looks like a Pokedex for dogs arises as a simple practice of application programming and Machine Learning. So, Jesus Ernesto Valdez Amaral, creator of the app started training this machine learning algorithm with photos of dogs. Considering how interesting it was, he made it available on Google Play as ToDogs.

ToDogs works as a kind of game where we have to photograph dogs and if the app recognizes it, it will take it to a gallery as if it were a sticker album. However, the application is in its initial phase and therefore only recognizes 117 dog breeds of the more than 300 known. However, the app promises to continue updating and adding new breeds to make itself more attractive.

The creator of the app took advantage of his knowledge in development for Android and iOS, image processing and Machine Learning to experiment and solve some doubts he had in this regard. But the application in the end turned out to be quite fun and more than one dog lover has been hooked with the aim of photographing different breeds.

Beyond what involves dog breeds and photography processing, this app is an example of how many experiments can become true applications. If you are a canine lover or just want to have an AI tool in your own hands, feel free to try it.

To lower it, follow this link.

.