Todogs is an app to identify and catalog the dogs that you meet on the street

By Brian Adam
Todogs is an app to identify and catalog the dogs that you meet on the street
Todogs Is An App To Identify And Catalog The Dogs

Todogs is an app to identify and catalog the dogs that you meet on the street

Capturing Pokemon is fine, but if you like dogs more, there is an application for it. It’s something like this like a Pokémon Go for dogs, but without augmented reality, levels, evolutions or anything complicated: you take photos of a dog and add it to the catalog.

Todogs is a curious dog collecting app which doubles the functions as an application to identify dog ​​breeds using the mobile camera, having in its database more than a hundred breeds of dogs.

Take a picture of the dog

If you love dogs, now you have a way to catalog everyone you meet on the street: with the Todogs application. It is a simple app with a very specific use: identify dogs and keep track of which races you have crossed until then.

The app uses Tensorflow machine learning to detect when you are pointing the camera at a dog. If so, an icon is displayed at the top of the window and the button to take a photo is enabled. By doing so, you can see what breed of dog it is and some information about the breed, such as the typical weight and height or the characteristics that stand out in that breed.

Dogs

In addition to identifying the breed, if you create an account and log in, the application keep track of which races you’ve “captured” until then on your own poke-dex, bestiary, catalog or whatever you prefer to call it. According to its creator, the application can recognize about 117 different dog breeds.

The app is a bit green – it’s the version 0.1.5 And it seems to have some bugs in some cases – although it is still an entertaining way of having a good excuse to get close to the dogs you see on the street, which never hurts. Its download is free, from Google Play.

Todogs

Todogs

  • Developer: Hacklearn
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Entertainment
